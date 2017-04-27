FOR THE ADULTS

The Bride Wore Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

The Bride Wore Murder Mystery Dinner will take place 7-10 p.m. April 28. Enjoy an evening of fine cuisine, dancing and crime at the West Point Club where professional stage, TV and film actors are seated around you and you are a part of the show.

Cocktail hour begins at 7 p.m. with appetizers, cash bar and one complimentary drink. Dinner, dessert and the show begin at 8 p.m.

Make reservations at www.tinyurl.com/japslrl or call 845-446-5506.

Wilderness First Aid Certification Course

The Wilderness First Aid Certification Course is a two-day course with an optional CPR/AED that is scheduled from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. April 29 and 30 at Round Pond Recreation Area.

The WFA is the perfect course for the outdoor enthusiast or trip leader who wants a basic level of first aid training for short trips with family, friends and outdoor groups. It also meets the ACA and BSA guidelines.

There is a minimal cost for the course. Register at https://tinyurl.com/zg2ra68. For more details, call 938-2503.

The MWR Softball League will start May 30. The league will be played Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. at H-Lot Fields next to the PX by Stony Lonesome.

Games will run May 30 through the beginning of August.

Teams will be playing doubleheaders. Deadline for entries is May 16. For more details and to sign up, call 938-3066.

Superintendent’s Golf Scramble

Join Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. on May 16 for the Superintendent’s Golf Scramble. Check-in from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

There is a minimal entry fee plus applicable greens fee for this event. Register at golfatwestpoint.com. For more information, call 938-2435.

Strong B.A.N.D.S.

Strong B.A.N.D.S. was created to energize and inspire communities Armywide about healthy lifestyles that support resiliency. Strong B.A.N.D.S. signifies the importance of Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination and Strength.

May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. Show your support by attending the Strong B.A.N.D.S. events and commit to living a healthier lifestyle.

These Strong B.A.N.D.S. MWR events can be found at westpoint.armymwr.com.