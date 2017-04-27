FOR THE YOUTHS

CYS Sports Summer Intramurals

Registration begins May 15 for the 2017 CYS Sports Summer Intramurals season.

Open to CYS Services children in grades 5th and up.

All games are free and will be played weekdays from 5-6 p.m. For more details, call 938-8896.

West Point School Age Center Summer Camp

The School Age Center offers weekly summer camp programming for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The West Point SAC provides a variety of experiences for children through planned and developmentally appropriate activities and experiences that promote learning and exploration. Weekly sessions begin June 12.

To request summer camp care, log on to militarychildcare.com anytime beginning Wednesday.

For more details, call 845-938-4458/0939.

CYS Services need Soccer and Baseball coaches

CYS Sports is looking for coaches for our spring recreation soccer and baseball season.

There will be four divisions for soccer and three divisions for baseball. For details, call 938-8896.