Gymnastics season comes to an end in NCAA Finals

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

In front of a crowd of 1,632 people, the Army West Point Gymnastics team season came to a close when Nathan Goff and Seth Cannon competed in the NCAA Gymnastics Championships April 22 in Christl Arena.

The two juniors were the sole Black Knights to advance to the finals. Goff completed a routine of 13.700 on the parallel bars. It was the second straight year he had competed in the NCAAs.

Cannon turned out a 10.600 on floor exercise in his final routine of the year.

The pair will be back on the Army squad next season as part of the veteran group returning.

Oklahoma successfully defending its title for the third consecutive year leading the field with a score of 431.950.

The Sooners scored 8.25 higher than the runner-up Ohio State’s 423.700 followed by Illinois (422.100) and Stanford (421.500) rounding out the top-four place winners.

Oklahoma won four of six team events and crowned two individual winners on floor exercise and still rings.

2017 Nissen-Emery Award winner Akash Modi was first on the parallel bars with a 15.300 and championed the all-around with an 87.900.