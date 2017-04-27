History conducts an Historic Weapons Shoot
The U.S. Military Academy Department of History conducted its annual Historic Weapons Shoot April 22 at West Point. During the shoot, cadets fired various historic weapons and received a demonstration of weapons technology through the ages presented by the West Point Museum. Photo by Maj. Scot Keith/USMA PAO
