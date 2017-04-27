JUST ANNOUNCED

Kids Golf Clinics

Kids Golf Clinics will be held June 16, June 30, July 7 and July 28. Children can attend one or all four clinics.

Children will learn golf skills for the beginner to advanced player in a fun setting for ages 7 to 14 year olds.

There is a minimal fee per child/per clinic. For more details, call 938-2435.

Artopia Art Camps 2017

Summer Art Camps will be held at the West Point Arts & Crafts Center in June and July from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. The classes teach children to explore, inspire and create.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. May 9. An art show will be held every Friday. Parents provide lunch, drink and snack. There is a minimal payment per child/per week. Payment is required in full at time of registration. Registration must be done in person.

For more details, call 938-4812.

Job available

Wanted: Certified and experienced personal trainers at the MWR Fitness Center. Motivate and inspire clients. Create your own hours. It’s a profitable opportunity.

For more details, call 845-938-6490