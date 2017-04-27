Keller Corner

Autism Awareness, Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention in April

Keller Army Community Hospital recognizes National Autism Awareness Month, every Saturday throughout April, to promote autism awareness, inclusion and self-determination for all, and to assure that each person with autism spectrum disorder is provided the opportunity to achieve the highest possible quality of life.

Additionally, every Wednesday throughout April, Keller Army Community Hospital will recognize Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month. We all play a part in creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members at every level.

This year’s theme is ‘Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission.’ This theme offers numerous opportunities to deliver messages that relate to both the individual and unit level. Each Service member—regardless of grade—can encourage behaviors that foster a climate of dignity and respect, and in doing so, help ensure our readiness to complete the Army’s mission.

Keller offers Childbirth Education classes

Keller Army Community Hospital will be offering Childbirth Education Courses during the months of May and June. There will be no classes offered in July.

Topics include, but are not limited to, what to expect during labor, newborn care, and breastfeeding. The May and June sessions are scheduled for 6-9:30 p.m. May 3, 10 and 17 and June 7, 14 and 21.

For details, contact Keller’s Obstetrics Unit at 845-938-3210.