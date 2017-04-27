OUTSIDE THE GATES

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls, New York. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed.

For any questions, visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum to host evening Frog Walk

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum will be hosting its popular annual Evening Frog Walk at 7:30 p.m. May 5.

Join environmental educators at the Museum’s Outdoor Discovery Center, on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road, Cornwall, to learn how to identify our local frogs by sight and their unique calls.

Then set out on a guided twilight walk to the wetlands in order to test your newly-minted frog identification skills. Wear appropriate footwear and bring a flashlight.

Recommended for adults and families with children ages 5 and up. There is an admission fee. For details and program registration, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. 204.