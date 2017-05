An upper class cadet supervises plebes from Company A-1 during Day 1 of the two-day Plebe Recognition Gauntlet April 21. Photo by Class of 2017 Cadet Daniel Gaston An upper class cadet supervises plebes from Company A-1 during Day 1 of the two-day Plebe Recognition Gauntlet April 21. Photo by Class of 2017 Cadet Daniel Gaston

Plebes participated in physical training at the Victor Constant Ski Slope as a part of the finale to the Plebe Recognition Gauntlet. Photo by Class of 2017 Cadet Austin Lachance