The Big Beam Team

Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

The West Point Big Beam team of (left to right) Maj. Lyle Milliman, Dr. Aaron Freidenberg, Class of 2017 Cadet Gbenga Olaolorun and Class of 2018 Cadet Evan Pape, conducts its capstone test for submission in the Precast/ Prestressed Concrete Institute competition in Mahan Hall, April 19.