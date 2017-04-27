USMA Social Scene

armywp_mlax: AWP Lacrosse supports the It’s On Us campaign by wearing jeans on denim day! #itsonus Background: Demin Day was orginally triggered by a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped her rapist remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. Since then, wearing jeans on Demin Day has become a symbol of protest against erroneous and destructive attitudes about sexual assault. armywp_mlax: AWP Lacrosse supports the It’s On Us campaign by wearing jeans on denim day! #itsonus Background: Demin Day was orginally triggered by a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped her rapist remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. Since then, wearing jeans on Demin Day has become a symbol of protest against erroneous and destructive attitudes about sexual assault.

