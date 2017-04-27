Walk-a-Mile raises awareness on sexual harassment, assault

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Pat Dunne, a small arms repairman, walks with his daughters Stephanie and Brianne, April 12 for the seventh annual Sexual Assault and Prevention Walk-A-Mile. This year's theme was "Engaging New Voices." Pat Dunne, a small arms repairman, walks with his daughters Stephanie and Brianne, April 12 for the seventh annual Sexual Assault and Prevention Walk-A-Mile. This year's theme was "Engaging New Voices."

Community members, staff and faculty and cadets participated in the seventh annual Walk-a-Mile for Sexual Harassment and Assault Awareness and Prevention Month April 12. The theme for this year was “Engaging New Voices” to encourage a wider audiences, groups and organizations to take action to promote safety, respect and equality and to stop sexual violence before it happens.

Eliminating sexual harassment and assault is the Army and West Point’s primary objective and is becoming increasingly important since the military operational specialties previously closed to women have opened up to women in the last year. These specialties include infantry, armor and special ops.

Since 2008, the Army began the first phase of the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, or SHARP, which is an expansion of the original Army program Sexual Assault and Prevention Response, or SAPR, which began in 2004. Since then, the Army has continued to expand and enhance the program to eliminate sexual harassment and assault in the Army. The program is included during initial military training for Basic Combat Training, Basic Officer Leadership Course, the U.S. Military Academy and Reserve Officers’ training to establish a safe and effective climate of prevention.

West Point cadets have also become involved in preventing sexual harassment/assault with the formation of CASH/A in 2012-13. The program is cadet-led and cadet-designed with the goals of providing education and training resources to the Corps of Cadets concerning sexual harassment and assault, eliminating sexual harassment/assault within the Corps and developing a command climate where everyone feels valued and safe.

One third of sexual assaults begin with sexual harassment, which is defined as unwelcomed sexual advances, unwelcomed sexual innuendo or requests for sexual favors and other verbal or physical conduct that is uncomfortable. Assault is defined as sexual contact characterized by use of force, threats or intimidation, abuse of authority, or when a victim does not or cannot consent.

The damage resulting from sexual assault extends beyond the victim. It weakens the health and morale of Soldiers, the workplace or university. It breaks the bonds of trust, shatters confidence and undermines readiness in the military.

Often, other people are aware that an incident has taken place or is taking place but do not get involved. Awareness events attempt to get the message across that there are no passive bystanders through education and understanding of what sexual harassment and assault is and how to identify it.