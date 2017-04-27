West Point celebrates MOMC, children’s history

West Point Garrison leadership, Commander Col. Andrew Hanson and Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Taylor, particpate in a ribbon cutting with community members and children at the grand opening ceremony of the museum April 21 at the West Point Elementary School during a Month of the Military Child celebration. Military children have been part of the USMA Long Gray Line support team since the beginning of the 1800s. Historic records indicate that children have been learning at West Point since as early as 1816. Elementary and Middle School students have researched the history of West Point and the United States of America and created artifacts representing the years, 1816-2016. Archived photographs of West Point students and teachers from as early as 1914 are part of the museum’s display in both the elementary and middle schools.