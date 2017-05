Men’s Team Handball: The Army West Point Men’s Team Handball (Black) won its 11th consecutive Collegiate National Championship with a victory over the University of Virginia April 21 at UNC Chapel Hill. During the three-day tournament, the Black team finished 5-0. Class of 2018 Cadet Nick Schebler was named the overall MVP of the tournament. The Army West Point Men’s Team Handball (Gold) finished fifth overall.