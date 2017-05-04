Army Lacrosse falls in PL Championship

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Senior midfielder Gunnar Miller scored a goal and added two assists during Army West Point’s 13-4 loss against Loyola in the Patriot League Championship game Sunday in Baltimore. Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Senior midfielder Gunnar Miller scored a goal and added two assists during Army West Point’s 13-4 loss against Loyola in the Patriot League Championship game Sunday in Baltimore. Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The No. 16/17 Loyola Greyhounds took home the Patriot League title thanks to a 10-1 run in the final three quarters and ended up with the 13-4 victory over the No. 12/14 Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.

Army (11-4) got three points from Gunnar Miller and David Symmes in the loss with Symmes added two more goals to his second total, while Miller had a goal and two assists.

AJ Barretto finished with 10 saves, while Dan Grabher won 11 faceoffs in 20 attempts.

Loyola (10-5) won its fourth Patriot League title since joining the league in 2013 and its second straight championship.

Pat Spencer and Brian Sherlock led the way with four points each, while Romar Dennis and Jay Drapeau added three points.

Jacob Stover had 11 saves in the win.

Symmes, Miller and Johnny Surdick were Army’s representatives on the All-Tournament Team.

Army highlights and game notes

• This was the second straight meeting between Army and Loyola in the Patriot League Championship game.

• Army has faced the Greyhounds the last three postseasons, including twice in Baltimore and is 1-2 in those games.

• The Black Knights are now 9-12 in the Patriot League Tournament with the loss.

• Army remains the only team to defeat Loyola in a Patriot League Tournament game, but are 0-2 in the last two meetings in the postseason.

• The Black Knights made their third consecutive trip to the Patriot League Championship with the win.

• The last time Army was held to four goals in a game was in 2013 against Johns Hopkins in a 9-4 loss.

• Cole Johnson’s point streak came to an end at 49 games and dated back to his sophomore season.

• Johnson finished his Patriot League Tournament career with 21 points on 11 goals and 10 assists.

• Miller tied his career high with three points and also scored in his 18th game in his career.

• Miller’s two assists were also a career high.

Key moment

• The Greyhounds scored four straight in the second quarter after it was tied 3-3 at the end of the first frame.

How it happened

• Army struck first with Matthew Donovan finding the back of the net after a lengthy four minutes possession, but Loyola fired back with a three-goal run.

• Symmes settled down the Black Knights with back-to-back goals to close out the quarter with a 3-3 score.

• Miller had both assists on Symmes’ tallies, while Barretto had three stops and a pair of ground balls in the first quarter.

• The Greyhounds regained the lead on their first chance of the second quarter with Drapeau finishing on a play from behind the crease.

• Loyola continued it run with two more tallies and with just over five minutes remaining in the half had a 6-3 lead. Drapeau added his second and Dennis found the net as well, with his coming during man up situation.

• Sherlock and Jared Mintzlaff extended the lead to 8-3 at the half with a pair of goals a minute apart.

• The Greyhounds kept the offense going in the second half, outscoring the Black Knights, 5-1, to earn the victory.

Up next

• Army will close out the season Saturday with a matchup against Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

The Black Knights will honor their Seniors prior to the game.