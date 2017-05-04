Bannerman’s Island enlists help of cadets to build pedestrain bridge for tourists

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The Bannerman Castle Trust Inc. enlisted cadets to see if they would be interested in rebuilding a pedestrian bridge on the island that once existed in the early 1900s and spanned a small ravine between the Bannerman residence and the high point of the western side of the island. A total of 11 cadets have completed the project. The BCT is hoping to restore the residence and island as a tourist attraction for small tours. Courtesy Photo The Bannerman Castle Trust Inc. enlisted cadets to see if they would be interested in rebuilding a pedestrian bridge on the island that once existed in the early 1900s and spanned a small ravine between the Bannerman residence and the high point of the western side of the island. A total of 11 cadets have completed the project. The BCT is hoping to restore the residence and island as a tourist attraction for small tours. Courtesy Photo

It began when Neil Caplan, executive director of the Bannerman Castle Trust Inc., asked if cadets could build a bridge. Caplan’s organization manages restoration efforts on Pollepel Island, also known as Bannerman’s Island, about four miles north of West Point on the Hudson River.

The Bannerman Castle Trust Inc. is attempting to refurbish the island and has tours in the summers to walk the grounds of the island to help fund restoration, as well as numerous volunteers who work to replant gardens and have evening events as catered dinners all to help restore the island that once held munitions.

Bannerman’s Island, the castle and the living quarters, was bought in 1900 as Frank Bannerman was a munition dealer and scrap metal dealer and he needed a place to store the items until they could be sold. The island and the buildings have been horribly neglected until some interested people took an interest in restoring the island, which has already involved many years’ work and millions of dollars more to see it through.

Caplan has been spearheading the restoration, first restoring the living quarters and grounds, then the castle where there is a more than $10 million estimate to refurbish with the normal decay. A fire some years ago also made the restoration more daunting as well as the more recent tumbling down of supporting walls.

Caplan contacted Col. Brad Wambeke to see if there would be any cadets interested in building a wooden pedestrian bridge like the one that was on the island in the 1900s and spanned a small ravine near the living quarters.

“There ended up being a lot of interest from the cadets, so I formed three 3-4 person teams (a total of 11 cadets),” Wambeke said. “We did a group site visit at the start of last semester in August to talk with members of the BCT, take measurements, and start to visualize how the bridge would be designed.”

Wambeke said the bridge would have to be 35-40 feet long and span over a small ravine. They agreed upon a common footing plan and emplaced six concrete footings during the fall. Each team developed a different bridge design and presented them to the BCT at the end of the fall semester.

“The bridge that was selected was selected for the aesthetic aspects that reflected the original bridge,” Wambeke said. “The teams came together this semester, finalized the design and obtained a building permit through the New York State Park engineer’s office. The island is actually owned by the New York State Parks, so building permits must be approved by their engineering staff,” Wambeke said.

Material was procured and prefabricated at Mahan Hall and then they moved the material out to the island April 1.

Class of 2017 Cadet Kelsey Pittman, the project manager, said the only construction experience she had before West Point was helping her dad with some projects he had in mind when she was in high school.

“This project was a great way for us to take everything we have learned over the past four years and combine that knowledge into one project that we were able to put into action and gain a lot of field experience from when it comes to engineering after the calculations on paper are complete,” Pittman said.

“The feeling of watching something you have worked extremely hard on come to life, especially when it is something that is useful for the community, is unlike anything else I have experienced because you are able to look up at the project and say, ‘That’s mine. I did that,’” she added.

Pittman is quick to note that although she was the project manager, the bridge would be nothing without all of her classmates supporting her design and the project as a whole.

“I am extremely happy with them for being an amazing team when it has come to getting the job done,” Pittman said. “Being the project manager was difficult because one of the biggest issues was when we would have too many people trying to work on the project at once and end up getting in the way of each other. Another big issue was ensuring that the design I made was actually followed and stayed as true as possible to how I envisioned the bridge; there were some conflicting ideas and guidance being passed around so ensuring that everyone stayed on the same page and accomplished what I asked of them was chaotic. Overall though, the construction of the bridge went smoothly and my classmates made the chaos and tiring work so much easier and definitely worth it.”