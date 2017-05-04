BBC Lifeworks

• Cinco de Mayo Fiesta: Join us for a variety of Mexican foods, beads, goodies and crafts for the children Friday.

The fiesta begins at 3:30 p.m. at 126 Washington Road.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com.

• Stroller and Toddler Nature Hike: Join West Point Family Homes for a Stroller and Toddler Nature Hike at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s in Cornwall Monday.

We will follow the gentle trails of the Outdoor Discovery Center and explore the field, pond and forest. We will meet at the Visitors Center at 9:15 a.m.

To register for this event, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com with the number of children attending by today.

• Yard of the Month: The West Point Family Homes will be choosing one home every month from May to September with yards that are kempt and stands out from the rest.

You can nominate your own yard, your neighbor’s, a friend’s or any home on post that you feel deserves to be considered.

Email nominations to jgellman@bbcgrp.com by the 25th of each month.

Winners will receive $25 and the coveted “Yard of the Month” sign to display on their lawn.

• Hike to History: Let’s take a hike to historic Redoubt #4 where Paul Ackermann from the West Point Museum will tell the history of the redoubt’s building, purpose and preservation, Wednesday.

The hike will start at 1 p.m. at the PX softball fields.

Be sure to bring a camera to capture the fabulous views of the Hudson River from one of the highest accessible overlooks at West Point.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Monday.

• Matinee and a Lunch: Military spouses join us for a Matinee and Lunch at 11:30 a.m. May 18 at B126 Washington Road. Our feature movie will be “La La Land.”

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by May 15.