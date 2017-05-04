Children plant trees on Arbor Day at West Point Schools

Garrison Commander Col. Andrew Hanson talked to West Point Elementary and Middle School students and faculty about Arbor Day, how it started and what it means, April 27. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

The children planted an "October Glory" Red Maple tree, named because of the beautiful and vibrant colors the tree produces in the fall. The tree is a matching tree of one that was planted last year. Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Taylor also joined in for the planting. Agronomist Phil Koury talked to the children about planting and what trees do for the environment. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV