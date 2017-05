Conquering IOCT

Cadets worked through the obstacles at the Department of Physical Education’s Indoor Obstacle Course Test in Hayes Gym, April 28. Class of 2018 Cadet Evan Collier (not shown) broke the IOCT record with a time of 1:57. To see Collier’s course record run, visit https://www.facebook.com/WestPointUSMA/videos/10154402451596232/.

Photos by Michelle Eberhart/PV