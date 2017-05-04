DPE Competitive Club Huddle Awards

First Class cadets participating in competitive club sports took part in the Department of Physical Education End of Year Competitive Club Huddle Awards at the Eisenhower Hall Ballroom, April 26. Here is a list of the award winners: Best Academic Team Average: 1. Orienteering, 2. Marathon, 3. Triathlon. Best Military Team Average: 1. Orienteering, 2. Triathlon, 3. Marathon. Best Physical Team Average: 1. Climbing, 2. Men’s Boxing/Marathon (tie), 3. Triathlon. The best DCA Team in regards to compliance of all policies and admin requirements was the Orienteering team. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV