FOR THE ADULTS

Superintendent’s Golf Scramble

Join Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. on May 16 for the Superintendent’s Golf Scramble. Check-in from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

There is a minimal entry fee plus applicable greens fee for this event. Register at golfatwestpoint.com. For more information, call 938-2435.

West Point MWR Softball Leagues Sign-ups

The MWR Softball League will start May 30. The league will be played Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. at H-Lot Fields next to the PX by Stony Lonesome.

Games will run May 30 through the beginning of August.

Teams will be playing doubleheaders. Deadline for entries is May 16.

For more details and to sign up, call 938-3066.

Strong B.A.N.D.S.

Strong B.A.N.D.S. was created to energize and inspire communities Armywide about healthy lifestyles that support resiliency. Strong B.A.N.D.S. signifies the importance of Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination and Strength.

May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. Show your support by attending the Strong B.A.N.D.S. events and commit to living a healthier lifestyle.

These Strong B.A.N.D.S. MWR events can be found at westpoint.armymwr.com.

Job available

Wanted: Certified and experienced personal trainers at the MWR Fitness Center. Motivate and inspire clients. Create your own hours. It’s a profitable opportunity.

For more details, call 845-938-6490