JUST ANNOUNCED

Junior Golf Camp

A new summer Golf Camp for children ages 7-14 is offered at the West Point Golf Course. Session one is July 12, 13 and 14. Session two is Aug. 16, 17 and 18.

There is a minimal fee for the camp.

For details and to register, call 938-2435.

Little Golfers

Children will learn beginning golf skills through play and exercise at the West Point Golf Course. Sessions will be held June 24, July 8, 22 and 29.

The clinic is for children ages 4-6. There is a minimal cost per each session.

For details, call 938-2435 or visit golfatwestpoint.com.

Road Ride Wednesdays

Road Ride Wednesday classes will be held at 5:40 a.m. at the MWR Fitness Center. Road Ride is an indoor Spin-bike class focused on channeling the sport of Road Cycling.

This Wednesday is Race Day Road Ride: 100 Days to the West Point Triathlon.

This one-hour class will train for the triathlon’s bike leg in a sustained 45-minute race pace.

A warmup and cool down complete the workout. SPD clipless shoes are welcome. Bike fit and set-up are starting at 5:30 a.m.

For details, call 938-6490.