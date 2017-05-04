Keller Corner

Keller offers Childbirth Education classes

Keller Army Community Hospital will be offering Childbirth Education Courses during the months of May and June. There will be no classes offered in July.

Topics include, but are not limited to, what to expect during labor, newborn care and breastfeeding.

The May and June sessions are scheduled for 6-9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 and June 7, 14 and 21.

For details, contact Keller’s Obstetrics Unit at 845-938-3210.