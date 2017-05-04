Kim wins PLs, Army Golf finishes second

By Abby Aubart Army Athletic Communications

Senior Peter Kim (above) earned the overall singles title shooting a 10-under par 200 at the three-round Patriot League Golf Tournament April 28-Sunday at Lewisburg, Pa. The Army West Point Golf team took second place by shooting an even 840 over three rounds. Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Senior Peter Kim (above) earned the overall singles title shooting a 10-under par 200 at the three-round Patriot League Golf Tournament April 28-Sunday at Lewisburg, Pa. The Army West Point Golf team took second place by shooting an even 840 over three rounds. Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Golf team finished second at the Patriot League Tournament, while senior Peter Kim wins the overall singles spot Sunday at Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Black Knights tallied 275-279-286—840 to end even on the weekend. Loyola pushed ahead on the final day scoring five-under-par in its first-place finish.

Kim was the overall leader of the tournament shooting 68-63-69—200 (-10) on the weekend. Kim’s performance during the second round, 63 (-7), is a Patriot League and a Bucknell Golf Course record for a single round.

Tied for 11th was junior Dean Sakata who scratched 69-71-73—213 (+3) over the two-day tournament. Senior Justin Pagila fell to being tied for 16th after shooting 215 (+5), and sophomore Nick Turner finished tied for 18th with a final score of 216 (+6).

Results:

Singles

Place Name Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Total

1. Peter Kim—68 63 69—200 (-10)

T11. Dean Sakata—69 71 73—213 (+3)

T16. Justin Pagila—67 74 74—215 (+5)

T18. Nick Turner—72 72 72—216 (+6)

T23. Gunnar Doyle—71 73 74—218 (+8)

T31. Matt Plunkett—77 74 72—223 (+13)

Team

Place Team Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Total

1. Loyola—280 274 281—835 (-5)

2. Army—275 279 286—840 (E)

3. Bucknell—276 285 284—845 (+5)

4. Navy—288 284 283—855 (+15)

5. Lehigh—293 286 280—859 (+19)

6. Lafayette—284 288 294—866 (+26)

7. Colgate—284 287 299—870 (+30)

8. Holy Cross—289 300 308—897 (+57)

Coaches Corner

“It was a tough way to finish off the year. We played solid and executed this game plan, but this game is about making putts and we didn’t get it done. We didn’t do a good job of making the adjustments to the slow greens,” Army Head Coach Brian Watts said. “We gave ourselves plenty of chances all tournament and if only a few more putts would have fallen we would be heading to the NCAA Regionals instead of the season being over. They can hold their heads high as they played great golf this year along with breaking a few more school records. Congratulations to Peter for another great tournament.

“His hard work and dedication has really paid off and he is deserving of the MVP of the Patriot League along with the Individual Champion. He will be representing Army at the NCAA’s in a few weeks. We will continue to work hard and hopefully learn from this past,” Watts added.