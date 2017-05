A wreath laying took place April 29 in celebration of the 271st anniversary of the birth of Tadeusz Kosciuszko during the annual Kosciuszko observance. Courtesy Photo

Members of the planning committee Anthony Bajek (far right) and Stephen Olejasz (far left) stand with ceremony guest speakers, Ambassador to the UN for Poland Boguslaw Winid and Ambassador to the UN for Lithuania Raimonda Murmokaite, in front of the Kosciuszko statue. Courtesy Photo