Taking leadership roles

On April 29, 38 key select leaders from the Class of 2018 took part in their first official duty as Regimental and Battalion Staff Officers for Cadet Summer Training, executing the Rehearsal of Concept brief to the Deputy Commandant, the Department of Military Instruction and the Brigade Tactical Department leadership.

The purpose of the brief was to demonstrate to the chain of command the high level of readiness, understanding and coordination that the Cadet leadership and staffs possess prior to the start of CST. During CST, USMA cadet leaders are responsible for the health, welfare, and quality of training for approximately 3,500 West Point, Sister-Service, ROTC and international cadets. Training is conducted across the West Point Training Reservation, Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst in England, Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany, and numerous Army posts across the globe. This summer training will be supported by 2-22 Infantry from Fort Drum, N.Y., 5/101 Aviation from Fort Campbell, Ky., 6th Ranger Training Battalion, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., 3/304th Reserve Battalion, Maine and multiple other units and civilian agencies.