The Projects Day app

By the Dean’s Office

For the first time this year, the Dean’s directorate has created a Projects Day Mobile App for all participating and observing cadets, faculty and visitors on Projects Day today.

Please download and register for the app and also encourage your faculty members, cadets and your Projects Day visitors to do the same.

This will not only give you a chance to verify how your department’s information is being portrayed in the app, but will also provide an opportunity for everyone involved in Projects Day to begin thinking about how they want to schedule their day.

The app provides not only the ability to see all the projects with their scheduled times and locations, but also the functionality to create a personal schedule, provide feedback and engage in intradepartmental and interdepartmental communication (for joint projects) about the presentations, real time.

There are also feedback functions and the potential to use the app to do Projects Day live evaluations, if you are interested.

USMA Projects Day App is now available on the following app stores by searching “projectsday”:

• Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fivetouchsolutions.emprojectsday.

• Apple App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/projectsday/id1220514446?ls=1&mt=8.

• BlackBerry World: https://appworld.blackberry.com/webstore/content/60002248/?lang=en&countrycode=CA.

• Windows Phone Store: https://www.microsoft.com/store/apps/9NTHHN1GMLRV.