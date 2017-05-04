USMA hosts Concussion Summitt, gains knowledge on concussions

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Dr. A. Tamara Crowder, from Combat Casualty Care, U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command, presents research during the 2017 Concussion Summit in Bartlett Hall, April 28. Dr. A. Tamara Crowder, from Combat Casualty Care, U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command, presents research during the 2017 Concussion Summit in Bartlett Hall, April 28. Col. John Graham, Associate Dean for Research at West Point, asks a question during the 2017 Concussion Summit in Bartlett Hall, April 28. Staff and faculty and anyone with work-related interest in concussions was invited to attend. Col. John Graham, Associate Dean for Research at West Point, asks a question during the 2017 Concussion Summit in Bartlett Hall, April 28. Staff and faculty and anyone with work-related interest in concussions was invited to attend.

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point hosted the 2017 Concussion Summit in Bartlett Hall, April 28.

The summit included lecturers and a panel of experts who helped attendees learn about enhanced knowledge of signs, symptoms and treatment of concussions in order to mitigate their negative immediate and long-term effects. USMA and Garrison West Point staff, faculty and those with work-related interest in concussion knowledge and research were invited to attend.

Dr. A. Tamara Crowder, from Combat Casualty Care, U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command, emphasized the importance of concussion research for our armed services.

“Any kind of concussion that our uniformed men and women face is our world’s responsibility, their brain health is extremely important, their readiness is extremely important,” she noted. “Concussion is a very, very important part of what we do.”

The end state, Crowder says, is to have the ability to help everyone suffering from concussions.

“No matter what the severity of the injury is, our goal is that outcomes are not limited by technology, or knowledge shortfalls related to Neurotrauma,” Crowder concluded.

Other researchers shared their insight throughout the conference, one of whom, Dr. Micky Collins from the University of Pittsburgh Medical College, discussed the treatment of concussions.

“My philosophy on this injury is we are dealing with a very heterogenetic event and a one size fits all approach is not going to be effective,” he said. “I feel very strongly that there are different profiles that we’re dealing with here and that you have to not only research that but also you have to derive clinical outcomes based upon these different profiles that we’re seeing, if there’s 30 different types of knee injuries, why do we think that there’s one kind of concussion?”

Throughout the daylong summit, USMA staff and faculty had the opportunity to learn about concussion research and treatments.

Col. Kevin Bigelman, acting Master of the Sword for the Department of Physical Education, said that this information is vital to members of his staff.

“The Concussion Summit provided a unique opportunity for DPE staff and faculty to better understand ongoing research initiatives in the clinical treatment and recovery management following a concussion,” he said. “The clinicians in attendance helped our team better understand that concussions, although an unfortunate consequence of living a physically active lifestyle, are treatable.”

Concussion research and prevention of West Point cadets and future officers is a priority to USMA, Bigelman said.