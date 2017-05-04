USMA supports Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention Month

Compilation by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

USMA's Take Back the Night event April 11 highlighted the reality of sexual assault in the community and was intended to drive personal commitment to the efforts to eliminate sexual assault and sexual harassment. Community members, staff, cadets and faculty participated in the annual Sexual Assault and Prevention Walk-a-Mile April 12. The purpose of the walk was to raise awareness about sexual assault and harassment throughout the community.

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point participated in Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month throughout April. SAAPM is recognized by both civilian and military communities and is observed by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members at every level.

Throughout the monthlong recognition, members of the Corps of Cadets attended Tony Porter’s “A Call to Men,” a movie screening of “Shame is Trending: Audrie & Daisy,” Denim Day, a Take Back the Night Vigil and a Walk-a-Mile in observance of SAAPM.

This year’s theme was “The Key to Culture Change… It’s in your hands.”

“I am encouraged that this year there is a focus to build on the priority of creating a climate where every member of the team is treated with dignity and respect,” Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Diana M. Holland said during the SAAPM kickoff luncheon, March 23. “A healthy culture is the key to a professional organization, and furthermore, a healthy culture is the key to preventing sexual harassment and sexual assault. It can also be the most difficult thing to achieve, hard to define and difficult to measure. It takes persistence and you’re never done.”

Tony Porter’s “A Call to Men”

Tony Porter, CEO of the organization “A Call to Men,” was the speaker for the SAAPM kickoff luncheon. “A Call to Men” focuses on the role of men in sexual violence prevention.

“When we are talking about sexual violence prevention, your voice, how you lead, how you speak to these issues to those in your unit, and how you will challenge other men to thinking about what it is to be a man will determine how effective you will be in eliminating sexual violence,” Porter told the cadets.

“Shame is Trending: Audrie & Daisy”

“We chose to show the movie Audrie & Daisy to reinforce the importance of the responsible use of social media, and to heighten awareness of the devastating impacts of careless and vicious online behavior that can further traumatize those who have been sexually assaulted,” Samantha Ross, SHARP Program Manager, said.

“Social media can be a great platform to stay connected with friends, share things that are important in our lives with others in a very efficient way, but it can also be used to hurt someone in the social ‘presence’ of others. Audrie and Daisy both faced this reality in the aftermath of their assaults. Understanding that words do actually matter regardless of whether they are spoken, written or posted for ‘followers’ to see, is a very important reminder to all of us that the way we treat people must always be grounded in respect for others,” she added.

Denim Day

On April 11, the Corps of Cadets, staff and faculty participated in Denim Day. Denim Day was originally triggered by a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped her rapist remove her jeans, thereby implying consent.

The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans on Denim Day has become a symbol of protest against erroneous and destructive attitudes about sexual assault. It is also meant for solidarity with the victim. Peace Over Violence developed the Denim Day campaign in response to this case and the activism surrounding it.

Take Back the Night Vigil

Take Back the Night began as a national movement in the 1960s, moving into the U.S. from Europe where women had begun to fight back against the dangers they faced while walking down city streets at night.

Today, the work of Take Back the Night events is focused on creating “safe communities and respectful relationships through awareness events and initiatives.” (https://takebackthenight.org/foundation/).

USMA’s Take Back the Night event April 11 highlighted the reality of sexual assault in our community and is intended to drive personal commitment to the efforts to eliminate sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Shining a “light” at the end of the event is a symbolic gesture of the work that we still need to do to create a climate where everyone is a valued and respected member of the team and feels safe and secure both physically and emotionally, in other words, a stronger team!

Walk-a-Mile

For the seventh consecutive year, USMA hosted the Walk-a-Mile for SAAPM, April 12. Members of the West Point community, cadets, staff and faculty were all invited to participate.

The purpose of the walk is to raise awareness about sexual assault and harassment throughout the community.