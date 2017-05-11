2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Triathlon: The Army West Point Triathlon team sent four cadets to St. Croix to compete in the final Ironman 70.3 St. Croix event May 5. The team had tremendous success with Class of 2017 Cadet Paul O’Donnell finishing first and Class of 2019 Cadet Graham King finishing second in the male 18-24 year-old division.

O’Donnell was the ninth-place finisher overall. On the women’s side, Class of 2020 Cadet Hannah White finished first in the female 18-24 year-old division and was the fourth overall woman finisher. Cadets O’Donnell and White both qualified for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in September.

With O’Donnell graduating this spring, he let his qualification spot roll-down to King, along with White and two other cadets, who previously qualified, will be representing West Point at the World Championships in Chattanooga, Tennessee in September.

Cycling: The Army West Point Cycling team traveled to Grand Junction, Colorado, April 28-30 to compete in Collegiate Road National Championships. Eight cadets qualified to represent the team at the final competition of the season and earned the Collegiate National Cycling Division II Champions.

The first day of racing took place 7,000-feet above sea level. This, along with the freezing temperatures and high winds, was not the ideal cycling environment. Nonetheless, both team time trial teams placed top 10 starting the team off on the right foot and setting the tone for a great performance.

The next day, the road race was on a hilly course with strong winds, freezing temperatures and many crashes. The women (70 starters) grinded out 50+ miles, while the men’s (123 starters) race was just over 66 miles.

Army had everyone cross the finish line as West Point simultaneously beat Navy in every race. On the final day, the whole team participated in different criterium races.

Class of 2020 Cadet Andrew Mergen, a B rider, was able to compete in the Open race. He was racing against older and more experienced riders, as well as some collegiate A riders. Mergen held out until the end of the race taking second place in the final sprint.

Class of 2020 Cadet Liz Huuki and Class of 2019 Cadet Monte Ho completed in the 60-minute Women’s Collegiate Criterium. Huuki and Ho both finished ahead of Navy.

The men’s crit was ridiculously fast 70 minutes, with a heartbreaking crash for Class of 2017 Cadet Tristan Manderfeld, who was unable to complete the race. Even with the setbacks, the Army West Point Cycling team held its National #1 ranking ahead of MIT, Air Force and Navy.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

