Army golfer Kim NCAA Regional bound

By Abby Aubart Army Athletic Communications

Senior golfer Peter Kim will represent Army West Point at the 2017 NCAA Regional in West Lafayette, Indiana, May 15-17. It will be Kim’s second-straight appearance in the NCAA Regionals. Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Senior golfer Peter Kim will represent Army West Point at the 2017 NCAA Regional in West Lafayette, Indiana, May 15-17. It will be Kim’s second-straight appearance in the NCAA Regionals. Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Golf team will be represented by senior Peter Kim at the NCAA Regional in West Lafayette, Indiana, May 15-17.

It will be Kim’s second-straight appearance in the NCAA Regionals and third of his career after also qualifying as an individual as a freshman and as a part of the Army team last season.

The West Lafayette Regional will be contested at the Kampen Course. The competitors will play 54 holes where Kim will be vying for a spot in the NCAA Championships May 26-31, at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Kim will be competing alongside the team qualifiers, host No. 38 Purdue, No. 5 Florida, No. 8 Illinois, No. 17 UNLV, No. 20 Auburn, No. 28 South Carolina, No. 32 Colorado, No. 44 New Mexico, No. 52 Augusta, No. 57 Saint Mary’s, No. 68 Campbell, No. 91 Richmond and Cleveland State.

Individuals from Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Louisville, Seton Hall, Maryland, Miami of Ohio, Ohio University and Illinois State will join the field alongside Kim.

The Kampen Course, a Pete Dye design, is an 18-hole, links-style, par-72 championship golf course featuring large bent-grass greens, fairways and tees.

The layout presents a challenge for golfers of all abilities with vast sand bunkers, native grasslands, ponds and a natural celery bog. Kampen offers five sets of tees with the championship tees playing over 7,400 yards and the forward tees playing at 5,300 yards.

Kampen is rated one of the top collegiate courses in the nation and has been awarded 4.5 stars on Golf Digest’s “Places to Play.” Kampen receives high marks as it is ranked as one of the most difficult golf courses in Indiana. The course has also played host to a number of prestigious collegiate and public tournaments such as the 2000 Men’s Big Ten Championship, the 2003 Women’s NCAA Championship, the 2004 Indiana Open, the 2005 Women’s Western Amateur and the 2008 Men’s NCAA Championship.

Kim was the overall champion at the Patriot League Championships scoring 68-63-69—200 (-10), earning him Patriot League Golfer of the Year and an automatic bid to the NCAA regionals.

His second-round run of 63 (-7) set both a Patriot League record and a Bucknell Golf Course record for 18 holes.

Last year, the Black Knights attended the NCAA regional in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as a team, where they finished 12th overall.

Kim’s individual score of five stroke over-par forced an individual playoff with Texas A&M’s Cameron Champ to decide who would proceed to the NCAA Championships.

They each birdied on the first hole, but an eagle from Champ gave him the advantage and secured his advancement.