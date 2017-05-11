BBC Lifeworks

• Yard of the Month: The West Point Family Homes will be choosing one home every month from May to September with yards that are kempt and stands out from the rest.

You can nominate your own yard, your neighbor’s, a friend’s or any home on post that you feel deserves to be considered.

Email nominations to jgellman@bbcgrp.com by the 25th of each month.

Winners will receive $25 and the coveted “Yard of the Month” sign to display on their lawn.

• National Chocolate Chip Day: WPFH recognizes a morsel of a thing, it’s National Chocolate Chip Day. It’s hard to imagine where we would be without the invention of chocolate chips.

Stop by B126 Washington Road from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday to sit, chat and have freshly made “David’s” chocolate chip cookies.

• Matinee and a Lunch: Military spouses join us for a Matinee and Lunch at 11:30 a.m. May 18 at B126 Washington Road. Our feature movie will be “La La Land.”

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by May 15.

• Melody in Motion with Desrae: Sing children’s songs, dance with ribbons, play instruments, march in a parade and more from 3:30-5 p.m. May 22 at B126 Washington Road.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by May 17. Space is limited.