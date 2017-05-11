FOR THE ADULTS

West Point MWR Softball Leagues Sign-ups

The MWR Softball League will start May 30. The league will be played Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. at H-Lot Fields next to the PX by Stony Lonesome.

Games will run May 30 through the beginning of August.

Teams will be playing doubleheaders. Deadline for entries is May 16.

For more details and to sign up, call 938-3066.

Road Ride Wednesdays

Road Ride Wednesday classes will be held at 5:40 a.m. at the MWR Fitness Center. Road Ride is an indoor Spin-bike class focused on channeling the sport of Road Cycling.

A warmup and cool down complete the workout. SPD clipless shoes are welcome.

Bike fit and set-up are starting at 5:30 a.m. For details, call 938-6490.

Strong B.A.N.D.S.

Strong B.A.N.D.S. was created to energize and inspire communities Armywide about healthy lifestyles that support resiliency. Strong B.A.N.D.S. signifies the importance of Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination and Strength.

May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. Show your support by attending the Strong B.A.N.D.S. events and commit to living a healthier lifestyle.

These Strong B.A.N.D.S. MWR events can be found at westpoint.armymwr.com.

Job available

Wanted: Certified and experienced personal trainers at the MWR Fitness Center. Motivate and inspire clients. Create your own hours. It’s a profitable opportunity.

For more details, call 845-938-6490