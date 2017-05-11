Gray, chilly day greets Fishing Derby participants

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff writer

Katie Simonnet (above) cast her line into Round Pond for about five minutes until she got a bite during the annual West Point Bass Club Fishing Derby May 6. By the end of the day, she caught four fish as did her brother Tristan.

A day of hard rain the day before the West Point Fishing Derby May 6 at Round Pond made for a gray and chilly morning. However, children of all ages still, undauntedly, made it a day of fishing and fun for the annual Fishing Derby sponsored by the Directorate of Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the West Point Bass Club.

At first it was a little disheartening with children waiting patiently for a fish, any fish to bite. The water at Round Pond was a little higher due to the rain and there was some speculation that the hard rains may be part of the reason the fish weren’t biting as they usually are, but their persistence paid off as a few children began pulling out Blue Gills, Trout, Sun Fish and Bass. Some fish, like Bass and small fish, are placed back into Round Pond.

However, the Bass is put back because Bass season doesn’t begin until June.

Bass Club member Pat Wimmer talked to the young anglers about safety, like how to cast their fishing rods without hooking someone or something behind them, what to do if their fishing line gets caught in weeds or trees, and to look out for sneaky snakes that hide in the reeds and tall grass in Round Pond.

Kameron Kaylor was one of the children who was becoming somewhat annoyed that he hadn’t caught anything and he had been in the same place for at least a half hour.

Kaylor went to the fishing derby last year and won a fishing rod for a 1.1-pound Rainbow Trout. He was hoping to do better this year.

As Kaylor was beginning to give up, he suddenly saw his orange bobber pull down slightly.

He slowly reeled in his rod under the direction of his father, being careful not to be in too much of a hurry and pulled up a Blue Gill and it had a nice weight to it he thought.

Katie Simonnet has been fishing before, but she usually goes to Lusk Reservoir. Simonnet prefers one particular kind of bait.

“I like worms,” Simonnet said as she was digging in a plastic container of black dirt looking for worms and then putting them on the ground and cutting them into pieces so she’ll have enough if she loses one….or two. Simonnet casts her line into the water only to be alerted that her brother Triston caught a Blue Gill, a good sized one, too as she glances at his prize.

With a somewhat disappointed look on her face, she saw her line moving and she felt something on it. Being careful to reel it in slowly, she lost a couple of fish that way, she ends up with a Blue Gill, although slightly smaller than her brother’s she noted.

Dan Hughes is a member of the West Point Bass Club and has been coming and volunteering at the fishing derby for decades, often taking his daughter along with him when she was a child and began to volunteer as an adult.

“I used to have my daughter Ashley help me out with registration but she is in Georgia now,” Hughes said. “I do miss her. She had been helping out here since she was a kid. And when she was a kid, she liked to fish here, too. I used to bring fishing rods for kids because many parents would give their children fancy rods and reels they couldn’t handle. One day I found four of what I thought were fishing poles I brought one year and gave them away. They weren’t the ones I brought, they were my daughters’ and she wasn’t too happy about it.”

Hughes said he always enjoys volunteering at the fishing derby; he enjoys fishing, giving fishing tips to children and adults, and thinks it’s a great sport for children to learn.