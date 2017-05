JUST ANNOUNCED

Arts & Crafts May and June classes (updated)

• Today—Mother’s Day Cookies and Canvas Special “Owls,” 5-6:30 p.m.;

• Tuesday—Paint and Wine A Bit, 5-7 p.m. Boots with flowers or without, your choice;

• June 1— Lil’ Impressionists, 10:30-11 a.m. Let your lil’ artist make a big impression. (Ages 2 & up).

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes.

For more details, call 938-4812.