Keller Corner

West Point Veterinary Clinic to close Monday-May 19

The West Point Veterinary Clinic will be closed Monday-May 19 for mandatory staff training.

If any West Point pet owners anticipate a need for over-the-counter products of prescription refills, for their pets, they should come to the Vet Clinic before the closure.

We thank you for the trust you place in us to assure your pets’ health; and we appreciate, in advance, your flexibility and apologize for any inconvenience.

Keller offers Childbirth Education classes

Keller Army Community Hospital will be offering Childbirth Education Courses during the months of May and June.

There will be no classes offered in July.

Topics include, but are not limited to, what to expect during labor, newborn care and breastfeeding.

The May and June sessions are scheduled for 6-9:30 p.m.

Wednesday and June 7, 14 and 21.

For details, contact Keller’s Obstetrics Unit at 845-938-3210.

Optometry Sick Call to be held at Allgood Clinic in June

Optometry Sick Call will be held at the Brian D. Allgood Clinic during the month of June. Building 606 will not conduct optometry sick call during the month of June and will resume sick call beginning July 5.