Men’s Lacrosse upsets #4 Notre Dame in OT

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Junior midfielder Davis Symmes (#16) netted four goals, including the game-winning goal, to help Army West Point Men's Lacrosse defeat fourth-ranked Notre Dame 10-9 in overtime May 6 at Michie Stadium. Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team closed out its home slate with a thrilling 10-9 victory over fourth-ranked Notre Dame on senior day May 6 at Michie Stadium.

The Black Knights (12-4) got a career day from David Symmes with four goals, including the gamewinner.

Cole Johnson, Nate Jones and Conor Glancy chipped in with two points each on a goal and an assist.

Avery Littlejohn recorded three points on two goals and an assist. AJ Barretto stopped nine shots to earn his 12th win of the year.

Dan Grabher won 12-of-21 faceoffs, including the win in overtime. He became the all-time leader in faceoff wins in Army history today with 472 wins.

The Irish (8-5) were led by Brendan Gleason with four goals and Mikey Wynne tallied a hat trick.

Notre Dame’s Shane Doss made 13 saves in the loss.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights defeated Notre Dame for the second time in program history and the first time since they downed the Irish 11-8 in 2002.

• The Black Knights finished the regular season 10-1 when leading at the half.

• Army won its fourth one-goal game of the year.

• It was the Black Knights’ first overtime game of the season.

• Army earned its 12th win of the season and is only the second team in its history to reach 12 wins in a season with the other coming in 1993.

• The Black Knights finished with a 2-0 record against the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2017.

• Army went 2-0 against teams that are currently ranked in the top five with victories over the Irish and Syracuse.

• Head Coach Joe Alberici led his team to 12 wins for the first time and it was his first win over the Irish in his head coaching career.

• The Class of 2017 won its 41st game as a class today, tying the Class of 1985 for the most all-time by a graduating group.

• This was the eight meeting all-time between the Irish and Black Knights and the fourth year in a row.

• The series dates back to 1999 and this was the fourth showdown at Michie Stadium.

• The game was Army’s sixth contest that was featured on national television and fifth on CBS Sports Network.

• Notre Dame’s head coach Kevin Corrigan is the brother of Army Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan, who is a 1990 graduate of Notre Dame.

• Symmes netted his second game-winning goal against a current top-five opponent this year, having also given the Black Knights a 14-13 victory over Syracuse on the road.

• Grabher became the all-time leader in faceoff wins with 472 and finished the regular season with 113 ground balls in 2017.

• Grabher has 284 ground balls in his career and is four away from the all-time career leader Eric Waltz (‘93).

Turning point

• Grabher won the faceoff in overtime after a 30-second battle at the x and then Symmes bowled over a defender and beat the goalie for the 10-9 win.

How it happened

• Notre Dame jumped out to an early 4-1 lead at the close of the first quarter. Jones cut into the Fighting Irish’s run with a top shelf goal off a pass from Jones behind.

• The second quarter was all about the Black Knights though who went on a 6-1 run once the rain started coming down at Michie.

• Littlejohn kicked off the run with a wraparound goal and an assist coming from Glancy. Symmes followed suit as his shot snuck past Shane Doss on the close pipe.

• Glancy scored a goal of his own with help from Jon LaMonica who picked up a deflected shot in the defensive end and carried it down the field, passing it to Glancy in the zone.

• Symmes netted back-to-back unassisted goals with the second coming after defeating his defender one vs. one and shooting from quite a distance.

• Notre Dame snuck in a goal at the 1:33 mark of the second quarter before Donovan capped off the half by netting an unassisted goal with 16 seconds on the clock.

• The Fighting Irish were right back in the game with two quick goals to kick off the third quarter, but Littlejohn and Jones connected halfway through the stanza to maintain Army’s lead (8-7).

• Notre Dame did not stay quiet though and added a wraparound goal with 4:14 remaining in the quarter to tie things up heading into the final 15 minutes of play.

• Brandon Gleason gave the Fighting Irish a 9-8 edge with 11:52 left in the game before Cole Johnson recorded the equalizer at the 7:45 mark in the fourth quarter.

• After Army won the opening faceoff in overtime, Symmes sent the Black Knights’ fans home happy. The Fairfax Station, Va., native plowed through his defender before ripping a shot into the back of the net for the game-winner to give Army the 10-9 win.