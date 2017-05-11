Men’s Track and Field finishes second at PLs

By Abby Aubart Army Athletics Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Track and Field team (above) poses for a photo after placing second at the Patriot League Championships accumulating 167 points May 5-6 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Navy led the field with 257 points and Boston University finished third with 147 points. Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications The Army West Point Men’s Track and Field team (above) poses for a photo after placing second at the Patriot League Championships accumulating 167 points May 5-6 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Navy led the field with 257 points and Boston University finished third with 147 points. Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Track and Field team placed second at the Patriot League Championships accumulating 167 points May 5-6 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Navy led the field with 257 points and Boston University finished third with 147 points.

Army highlights and game notes

Patriot League Outdoor Championships

Track events

• Jacob Fong kicks things off in the 3,000-meter steeple chase clocking a time of 9:17.37.

• The 4×100-meter relay team of Ben Sims, Kevin Dyer, Tyler Davis and Andre Vaughn placed third clocking at 40.60 seconds.

• Trevor Touchton edged his way to fourth in the 1,500-meter run clocking 3:49.22. He is joined by Keagan Smith (3:50.97) in fifth and Roman Ollar (3:51.60) in sixth.

• In the 110-meter hurdles Ross Purity finished third with a time of 14.98s.

• Jose Santana places second in the 400-meter dash clocking 48.32 seconds. He is joined by Tyrell Maddox in fourth with a time of 48.77 seconds.

• In the 100-meter dash Tyler Davis placed sixth (10.88 seconds), Ben Sims took seventh (10.94 seconds) and Kevin dyer placed eighth (11.22 seconds).

• In the 800-meter run Nick Causey placed second with a time of 1:51.73, while Touchton captured third clocking 1:52.29.

They are joined by John Monday (1:54.34) in sixth and Alex Combs (1:54.35) in seventh.

• Jackson Hohlt finished third in the 400-meter hurdles crossing the finish line in 53.75 seconds. He is joined by Conner Russel (54.26 seconds) in fifth.

• Davis takes fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.05 seconds. He is joined by Kevin Dyer in sixth clocking 23.36 seconds.

• First-year Robbie Santoyo placed fourth in the 5,000-meter run clocking 12:35.77.

He is joined by Johnny Valeri (14:39.05) in seventh.

• The 4×400-meter relay team of Davis, Maddox, Gibson, Santana stands atop the podium clocking a time of 3:12.97.

Field events

• Jeff Giannettino captured second in the high jump reaching a height of 2.05 meters.

• In the shot put, Dawson Hillis placed fourth with a throw of 16.84 meters. He is joined by Garrett Kohnke in sixth with a distance of 16.21 meters.

• In the hammer throw Kenneth Brinson placed second with a toss of 58.55 meters. He is joined by Wyatt Doughty in third with a distance of 56.69 meters.

Coaches Corner

“We fought hard yesterday and today and finished where I thought we would finish. Although, I felt like we left some points out there. In the end this is a championship and we want to win so second does not sit well with us right now. Having said that, I told our team that we need to focus on what we did do not what we did not do,” Mike Smith, director of Track and Field/Cross County, said. “We scored more points today than any Army team since 2010. We are better now than we were last year and the year before that.

“We had some winners today and we had some outstanding performances from young guys. We need to keep pushing and hold ourselves to a high standard. The future remains bright, I just wish we could have been better for our seniors. They have really helped point this program in the right direction,” Smith added.