OUTSIDE THE GATES

Cornwall-on-Hudson RiverFest

The Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson will host its 20th annual RiverFest from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 3 at Donahue Park along the Hudson River.

RiverFest 2017 will feature a full day of music and entertainment, children’s activities, and a large craft and food fair.

The day’s events will include live bands, river activities, food stands, and non-profit groups and contributors.

Vendor spaces are still available but are filling up fast. RiverFest will accept vendor applications until all spaces have been filled.

Interested vendors should go to the website and submit an application.

There is no charge for RiverFest. Visitors are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and join us at beautiful Donahue Park in Cornwall-on-Hudson.

Visit www.river-fest.com for up to date information and vendor applications.

“Three Sisters Gardening” at Cornwall Nature Museum

Come learn about the benefits of “Three Sisters Gardening” at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s Outdoor Discovery Center, on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road, at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Join Environmental Educators to learn about the advantages of companion planting by investigating the historical Native American planting of the Three Sisters Gardens.

Learn about how the growth habits and biology of certain plants can complement each other to form a mutually beneficial relationship by planting corn, beans and squash.

Program participants will also receive seeds to start their own Three Sisters Garden.

This program is for adults and families with interested children. There is an admission fee.

For details, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. x204.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls, New York. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed.

For any questions, visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.