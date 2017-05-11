Projects Day: Preparing Firsties for the Operational Army

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Projects Day brought together cadets from all of the U.S. Military Academy’s academic and military training departments, as well as students from visiting colleges and schools, to display their year-end projects on May 4.

Since its inception in May 2000, the annual event has grown in size and scope each succeeding year, allowing all cadets to display their culminating projects. While cadets from each class can present projects, this is the seniors’ opportunity to show off everything they’ve learned throughout their four years at West Point.

“As a firstie, this means a lot, we’ve worked on this project all year and to be done, this is the culminating event for this class, so it’s kind of a big deal to see all your hard work pay off,” Class of 2017 Cadet Orion Boylston, said.

Boylston, an Electrical Engineering major branching Cyber, and his peers were on Team Red Hawk.

“Our project looks at trying to find a push to talk radio in the field,” he said. “It uses a technology called Pseudo-Doppler to locate the angle of arrival of a walkie-talkie and then using those angles of arrival, it’s sent to a central node which calculates a heat map which is displayed for a graphical user interface for a Soldier to look at where the enemy likely is.”

In addition to creating an in-depth capstone, Projects Day also allows cadets to work with others, regardless of their educational discipline.

“I’m a math major who got put into a mechanical engineering capstone so it was cool to see how other disciplines work and work with them and apply what I know to their project,” Class of 2017 Cadet Kelsey Wohleben, an Operations Research major, said.

Wohleben’s project, Corrosion Challenge- Assessing Bridge Corrosion through the Use of a Drone, worked to assess damage to bridges done by corrosion.

“The Corps of Engineers are actually going to be able to use this because a lot of their projects have to deal with building and maintaining bridges,” Wohleben explained.

This project, like many, is created in order to help the U.S. Army fight and win our nation’s wars.

Cadet Ellis Valdez, an IT major branching Engineers, and his team’s project, Build a Virtual Drone, does just that.

“What it does is we are able to solve the communications issue that arises when operating in urban environments. Right now there’s a communications issue when you go in between tall buildings, for example, you lose communication between your different ground troops,” Valdez explained, discussing the battlefield of today. “Our role was to create a virtual environment that commanders would be able to use to calculate beforehand where they should place the drone so they can maintain communication for when they go and execute the mission.”

In addition to helping the U.S. Army on the ground, Projects Day also prepares firsties in skills that they will use as officers.

“I think it definitely has a lot of connections into any kind of branch in the military,” Cadet Diana Contreras said of Projects Day. “Scheduling, ordering parts and getting different people to work together toward one goal, it’s definitely a huge leadership project and in communication.”

Contreras, a Mechanical Engineering major branching Cyber, worked on the Flight Additive Manufacturing project which uses 3D printing to redesign a structural component for the UH 60 Blackhawk.

To finally be done with her project is a huge milestone, Contreras says.

“Being here is just that final stamp that you’ve done the work leading up to it and it’s very rewarding,” she said. “Talking to my advisors and my teammates, I know that they’ve put so much work into it and I respect them so much for that and I’m glad I could be a part of it. I’m also really excited that we completed it successfully and hopefully set that groundwork for future years to come through.”

As of Projects Day, firsties had 22 and a butt days until graduation. Today, there are just 15 and a butt days until they are commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army.