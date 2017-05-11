Recognizing Volunteer efforts

Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo

The West Point Community hosted the annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy Prep School April 18. Each April, National Volunteer Week is celebrated, and it was designated via Presidential Proclamation in 1974 to recognize our nation’s volunteers. At this ceremony, installation volunteers were recognized by USMA and Garrison Leadership for their service. Over 45 volunteers received special Presidential Volunteer Service Awards and all volunteers were presented certificates of appreciation. Volunteers are essential to the Army’s mission. Volunteers accomplish work which would have not been done otherwise due to time and financial constraints.

The participation by the entire West Point community in volunteer activities is something that makes it special across the Army. Senior leadership recognized more than 1,500 volunteers who contributed 100,501 hours in 2016 to the West Point community totaling $2,367,803.56 (left photo). With everyone’s busy daily schedules, finding the time to volunteer is a selfless act of patriotism that clearly exemplifies the Army Value of “Selfless Service.” In fact, this year’s volunteer theme is “Army Volunteers-Service for Life”, which fits perfectly with the true spirit of the West Point volunteer. If you are interested in learning more about volunteering, contact Jennifer Partridge, Army Volunteer Corps Program Manager, at 845-938-3655.