Reflection, connection, inspiration prepare cadets for selfless service

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Maj. Sharon Denson speaks to yearlings at the Inspiration to Serve annual Cemetery Tour May 4 at the gravesite of 2nd Lt. Emily Perez, Class of 2005. Denson was Perez's roomate in Iraq and met her first when they were stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. Perez was killed Sept. 12, 2006, when an IED exploded near her Humvee in Iraq. Maj. Shawn Dalton, USMA Class of 2000, presents his classmate Maj. Thomas Kennedy, May 4 at the 12th annual Inspiration to Serve Cemetery Tour to the Class of 2019. Kennedy was killed in action Aug. 8, 2012 in Afghanistan while serving as the Brigade Fire Support Officer for 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division. The Brigade Tactical Department at West Point, in conjunction with Teachers College, Columbia University created an award in Kennedy's memory. The Thomas E. Kennedy Leadership Application Award is presented to the Tactical Officer who best exemplified the character qualities which made Kennedy so special.

The 12th annual Inspiration to Serve Cemetery Tour May 4 was the end of the Cadet Character Development Program of their second year for the Class of 2019, or Yearlings. The past two years should inform and inspire cadets as they prepare to take the Oath of Affirmation Aug. 13, and in only two short years, they will be uttering their commissioning Oath of Office to join the Profession of Arms. The cemetery tour is designed to show the future officers what service means.

The Inspiration to Serve Cemetery Tour is sponsored by the Simon Center for the Professional Military Ethic and began for the Yearlings in 2006. Retired Gen. Fred Franks, visiting scholar for the William E. Simon Center for the Professional Military Ethic, brought his students of his Battle Command Seminar to the cemetery to learn about selfless service, to learn about the lives of those interred at West Point and to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“As you hear the stories, reflect on your own preparation, your own experience at West Point and your future journey,” David Jones, chair for character development at SCPME said as he spoke to the Yearlings. “It’s about character, competence and commitment and your future journey of leading Soldiers in the best Army in the world. There is no bigger honor and no bigger responsibility.”

The Yearlings made their rounds to grave sites where family members, roommates or friends talked about what the Soldier was like and how he or she made a difference.

Maj. Sharon Denson spoke about her friend and roommate Class of 2005 graduate, Emily Perez, who was killed in Iraq while leading a convoy and an IED exploded near her Humvee. Denson knew her when they were at Fort Hood, Texas, roughly 90 days before being deployed to Iraq. She was also her roommate in Iraq.

“I remember her laugh,” Denson said. “Her laugh was loud and infectious. I had great respect for her because she always led from the front. That is how she died. She was also very religious and we would read the bible together.”

Denson said they were in Iraq for 10 months and was one month away from re-deployment.

“I remember that she was full of emotion the day she died and later, I had the thought that maybe somehow she knew that it would be her last battle,” Denson said.

Perez, at the age of 23, was the first West Point graduate of the “Class of 9/11” cadets who entered West Point in 2001, to die in combat and both the first female graduate of West Point to die in the Iraq War and the first African American officer to die in combat in Iraq.

Mr. and Mrs. Carlos del Castillo, parents of 1st Lt. Dimitri del Castillo, Class of 2009 who was killed in Afghanistan June 25, 2011 spoke about their son.

Carlos read comments and letters from people his son knew to the cadets and passed out photos from the camera that was with Dimitri’s things after his death.

The photo on the poster was one of the photos from the camera and it was also the place it was taken the day when Dimitri was killed by a sniper while calling in for air support. He maintained contact with the aircraft and died with the mic in his hand.

His parents have established a scholarship fund in his memory in partnership with the U.S. Ranger Association.

The Class of 2019 affiliate class, the Class of 1969, was also there to talk about their classmates, most whom were killed in action in Vietnam.

Retired Maj. Gen. Leroy R. Goff was a classmate and company mate of Capt. John Woodrum, USMA Class of 1969, who was killed May 9, 1971 in Vietnam while leading an Infantry patrol in 2-17 Cav which had been cut off from its support and was in danger of being overrun. Snipers were firing on the men and the then 1st Lt. Woodrum stood up and provided cover fire while the remainder of his platoon withdrew to safety. Woodrum was posthumously promoted to Captain.

“John was dedicated to the Army,” Goff said. “He was serious yet still had a great sense of humor. He often received demerits and just as often was able to get out of them.”

He received one demerit for the improper ‘wearing of the green’ on St. Patrick’s Day and Woodrum’s rebuttal was “A leprechaun made me do it.”

Woodrum also was cadet captain, made the dean’s list for his four years at West Point and graduated 35th in a class of 800.