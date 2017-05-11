Scouts brave weather, muddy terrain at Camporee

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Scouts follow the cadets lead to some of the physical training the cadets go through during their cadet career April 29 at the Boy Scout Camporee at Lake Frederick. Scouts follow the cadets lead to some of the physical training the cadets go through during their cadet career April 29 at the Boy Scout Camporee at Lake Frederick. More than 6,000 Boy and Girl Scouts attended the two-day Boy Scout Camporee at Lake Frederick even though the ground was wet and muddy, all had fun getting muddy, getting across the lake in rubber rafts, watch demonstrations of the West Point parachute team and a Black Hawk display. More than 6,000 Boy and Girl Scouts attended the two-day Boy Scout Camporee at Lake Frederick even though the ground was wet and muddy, all had fun getting muddy, getting across the lake in rubber rafts, watch demonstrations of the West Point parachute team and a Black Hawk display.

West Point cadets have always had a lot on their plate with academics, physical training and volunteering in the community. Whether it’s helping out at the West Point Schools or reaching out to community projects like building bridges, they manage keeping their grades and physical fitness up.

One cadet club, the West Point Scoutmasters’ Council, hosts, plans and builds obstacles in preparation for the annual West Point Boy Scout Camporee.

Close to 20 percent of the Corps of Cadets have made the rank of Eagle Scout or Gold Award (Girl Scout Equivalent) and at least 40 percent of the Corps of Cadets have been involved in scouting or are members of the West Point Scoutmasters’ Council, which runs one of the largest Boy Scout Camporees in the nation. Those that are Eagle Scouts consider themselves scouts for life and most who enjoy volunteering for the annual West Point Scoutmasters’ Camporee and many will host their old troops or troops from their hometown.

This year was the 55th annual Camporee, which has been held at Lake Frederick since 1963. When the Scoutmasters’ Camporee first began, it was run at Stilwell Lake and had five Boy Scout troops the first year and 15 troops the second year. This year at the 55th West Point Scoutmasters’ Camporee, there were more than 6,000 Boy and Girl Scouts, making up close to 200 troops attending.

The responsibility of running the Camporee every year is the Scoutmasters’ Council’s.

“It takes us a year to get this Camporee ready,” Class of 2019 Cadet Benjamin Goehring, who is an Eagle Scout, said. “As soon as this camporee is over we will begin planning next year’s. There’s a lot of work, but working on the Camporee is good leadership training. You’re in charge of a lot of people and everything needs to run as well as it can and safely.”

The camporee is fun for youths getting together with other scouts, meeting new people, sitting near the evening campfire, developing teamwork, or participating in contests the cadets create and learning how to carry out an order for your team to succeed, much like a cadet’s daily life. And the youth enjoy the scout life.

“I’ve been in scouts now for two years,” 13-year-old Garrett Rangast from Troop 14 in Richfield Springs, New York, said.

“I enjoy it, especially going camping and learning new things. I think that our troop is also well run as they let us know exactly what is going on and what is expected of us. They told us about West Point and this is the first time we’ve been here and it’s really cool. Muddy, but cool,” he added.

This year’s camporee was dreary, gray and quite muddy, but that is part of the fun, crawling under cloth without the cloth touching you through the mud.

Scouts were busy the two days and nights of their stay. They learned how to use camouflage, tying knots, particpate in the leadership reaction course, Zodiac paddle, drill practice, fire building, land navigation, first aid and Swiss seat/one rope bridge.