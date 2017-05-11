USMA Cadets host, organize Special Olympics

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Members of the Corps of Cadets and the Hudson Valley Special Olympics Male Athlete of the Year, Paul Asaro, ran two miles through the installation carrying the Olympic torch into Shea Stadium May 6. Army West Point athletes help out at the standing long jump during the Special Olympics, May 6 at Shea Stadium. Class of 2020 Cadet Levi Baldridge escorts Special Olympics Athlete Hunter Schoenfeld afterr Schoenfeld won his event.

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point hosted the 42nd annual Hudson Valley Region Special Olympics Spring Games at Shea Stadium and Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center, May 6.

In addition to a crowd of spectators and helpers from the local community, there were roughly 1,400 cadet volunteers and 1,000 athletes at this year’s games.

The Behavioral Sciences & Leadership (BS&L) Department and Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK), the National Leadership Honor Society, helped to organize the event.

Prior to the opening ceremonies, members of over 10 Army West Point athletic teams high-fived and wished luck to each of the participants.

Then, members of the Corps of Cadets and the Hudson Valley Special Olympics Male Athlete of the Year, Paul Asaro, ran two miles through the installation carrying the Olympic torch. USMA Dean of Academics, Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, began the opening ceremonies by speaking to the athletes about the fields of friendly strife.

“Olympians, today, you too will compete on the fields of friendly strife, showing us your indomitable spirit, your sportsmanship, your desire to excel, your tenacity and most importantly, your strength of character,” Jebb said, calling the athletes role models. “You are an inspiration and you are our heroes.”

Jebb also discussed the Special Olympics athlete oath: Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.

“Enjoy today’s competition, as you make new friends, visit old friends, discover new abilities, break old records, and strive for excellence, you are all champions today,” she advised.

Class of 2018 Cadet Theresa Hinman, the Cadet-in-Charge for the event, said that over the course of six months, she and other cadets coordinated with the Special Olympics Committee, BS&L, ODK, “S” Shops 1-6, clubs and Corps Squad teams to organize the event. Seeing everything come together, she said, was inspirational.

“This is so awesome,” Hinman remarked. “It means so much to have such an impact of everyone’s lives and seeing how happy the athletes are once they get here is great.”

Assistant Cadet-in-Charge and Class of 2017 Cadet Hayden McMahon agreed.

“It’s great to see everything come together, coordinating with all the resources that we had was a pretty big job and seeing everything now is really great,” he said.

McMahon said that after being tasked to volunteer at the event last year, he was motivated to become more involved.

“It changed my life,” he said. “I had a really great experience and I realized that this is something I’d be really interested in helping with my whole life because it had such a big impact on me so I decided to be part of the planning process this year.”

Cadet Kristen McPeak, who was in charge of the S5 shop, was in charge of setting up concessions, the Color Guard and more. She said the event hit close to home.

“My little brother has Asperger’s so just being able to help out wherever I can and give back to the community that way is just really awesome,” McPeak said. “It really inspires me.”

While the organizers played a tremendous part in planning the Special Olympics, the over-1,000 cadet volunteers who escorted each individual athlete, made sure to do their part too.

“We just wanted to be here to support these great athletes and help them enjoy the event,” Army Football player, Cadet Scott Washle, said.

Washle and the rest of the Army Football team came to cheer on the athletes and help out where they could throughout the day.

“This is part of what we do, we’re all one team and this is what we do in the Army. It’s part of service, just out here, helping out,” he said. “It’s great to see their hard work and you know everything that they’ve put in, they get here and showcase their abilities, just like every other athlete does.”