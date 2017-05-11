USMA takes Boeing prize

The U.S. Military Academy Functional Engagement Area Recon System (FEAR) team won the Boeing Tri-Service Academy Capstone Project, defeating both the U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Naval Academy teams. The award was presented May 2 by Dr. Todd Citron, vice president of Engineering for Boeing. Cadets Ian Betzel, Chris Hanley, Mike Hawkins, Brandon Lloyd, Dillon Roberts and advisors Col. Bret Van Poppel, Lt. Col. Brian Novoselich, Lt. Col. Jose Ramirez and more worked on the project. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV