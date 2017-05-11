West Point observes AAPI Heritage Month

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Brig. Gen. Mark Toy, commander of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, headquartered in Cincinnati, is in charge of directing federal water resource development in the Great Lakes and Ohio River basins. Toy is a USMA Class of 1987 graduate and was the guest speaker at the annual Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance May 5 at the West Point Club. Brig. Gen. Mark Toy, commander of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, headquartered in Cincinnati, is in charge of directing federal water resource development in the Great Lakes and Ohio River basins. Toy is a USMA Class of 1987 graduate and was the guest speaker at the annual Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance May 5 at the West Point Club. Class of 2018 Jaryn Villegas from Wahiawa, Hawaii, explained the history, culture and food of Hawaii during his speech at the annual Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration. Class of 2018 Jaryn Villegas from Wahiawa, Hawaii, explained the history, culture and food of Hawaii during his speech at the annual Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration.

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and was chosen by George H.W. Bush in 1990 by signing a bill passed by Congress to commemorate the immigration of the first Japanese people to the United States on May 7, 1843 and to mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869.

West Point commemorated the occasion with a luncheon at the West Point Club May 5 with guest speaker Brig. Gen. Mark Toy, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1987 graduate and commander of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, headquartered in Cincinnati.

Class of 2018 Cadet Jaryn Villegas, who is from Wahiawa, Hawaii, read a greeting in Hawaiian.

“For many, this will be the first time to witness the beautiful language of Hawaii,” Villegas said.

He also spoke about the history and culture of Hawaii and the Polynesian Triangle. Hawaii is at the apex of the Polynesian Triangle, a region of the Pacific Ocean anchored by three island groups.

“Those islands are Hawaii, Rapa Nui or Easter Island and Aotearoa or New Zealand,” Villegas explained. “Our history tells us that the Polynesian people were great voyagers and although we will never know how we were founded, it is possible that we are from the Polynesian Triangle because of the many similarities in the culture, language and food.”

Brig. Gen. Toy, who is of Chinese-American ancestry, began his speech by saying he was getting lost in Villegas’ presentation about Hawaii that he now wishes he was in Hawaii and continued to pepper his speech with humor.

“I am assigned to the Great Lakes area because they are having problems with fish, specifically the Asian Carp and I kept wondering why I was assigned there until I realized that in order to fight the Asian Carp, you need an Asian Commander,” Toy said.

The Asian Carp is actually an aggressive and fast-growing fish threatening the native fish of the Great Lakes area.

Toy introduced his family in photos and mentioned he is celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary, but there was an importantmessage in his talk of family that was meant for the cadets.

“These folks here are the light of my life,” Toy said. “For me, maintaining balance in my life with my career and family is very fulfilling. When you get ready to go out in the world as a lieutenant, remember who got you there. Take a moment to think of your family. It is all about family in the Asian culture. For me, getting the family together for a football game or party is important to me.”

Toy also talked about his days as a West Point cadet and being passionate about the job you are doing because if you don’t have passion for what you do, then you won’t be doing a very good job.

“There were two Chinese Americans in my class,” Toy explained. “One was a Rhodes Scholar, 6-feet tall and the First Captain. I was the other one. I was in gymnastics but wasn’t that great at it, everyone else was a lot better and I did it for two years. Then I became a cheerleader. So if you have to decide to be a First Captain or something else, be a Rabble Rouser. I was a Rabble Rouser and loved it.”

Toy said that he thought of getting in and out of the Army fast, but he suddenly found that he loved the Army.

“Throughout my career, I was never promoted early, always a due course officer and always just kind of going slow and yet somehow managed to get to the senior flag rank,” Toy said. “I am the poster child for the regular guys out there. You can do it and I am so blessed for the opportunities the Army has given me over the time I’ve been here.

“Throughout your life you are going to be put into situations where you don’t have that much experience. Learn the job you’re in, because that gets you ready for the job you have next. Make use of mentors. You may be in charge where you will have a platoon sergeant, but that platoon sergeant has the experience and you can learn from him or her. And never stop learning,” Toy concluded.