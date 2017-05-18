2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Crew: The Army West Point Crew team competed in the Dad Vail National Championship Regatta May 12-13 on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia. A total of 97 teams participated this year. Due to a forecasted nor’easter, the regatta modified the original schedule and ran the semifinals on Friday afternoon instead of Saturday morning. This allowed the finals to run first thing in the morning on Saturday.

This was fortuitous because deteriorating conditions forced the regatta to cancel all events on Saturday afternoon. This was the first year where time trials were used for all events with more than 18 entries. In those events, each team raced the clock for 1,900 meters on the 2,000-meter course. The top 18 made the semifinals with seeding determined by finishing time.

Those boats outside the top 18 were seeded in fourth or higher finals. Ten of 11 Army entries made the semifinals. All 10 boats that made the semifinals were either in the Petite (second finals) or the Grand Finals.

This ensured a top 12 finish for 10 out of 11 crews. Two crews made the Grand Finals—the Men’s Varsity 8 finished fifth and the Men’s Second Varsity 8 finished sixth.

In a photo-finish during the semifinals, the Men’s Varsity 8 beat out a great Michigan crew by 0.247 seconds to make the grand finals.

The Novice Women’s 8, Novice Women’s 4, and Varsity Women’s pair won the Petite finals to finish seventh. The Women’s Varsity 8 and Men’s Varsity 4 finished eighth.

The Women’s Varsity 4 finished 10th. The Men’s Novice 8 finished 11th.

A change for this year was the ability for a rower to “double row” in two events. The Women’s Varsity 4 made up half of the Women’s Second Varsity 8.

Due to the schedule for finals, Army did not compete in the Women’s Second Varsity 8 finals. Dad Vail’s capped a great season of rowing for Army Crew.

The team is poised to maintain a culture of excellence and be a team worthy to win.

The Commandant of Cadets approved Army Crew to send a Men’s and Women’s Varsity 8 to the ARCA Club National Championship Regatta May 27-28 in Gainesville, Georgia.

The Commandant of Cadets approved Army Crew to send a Men's and Women's Varsity 8 to the ARCA Club National Championship Regatta May 27-28 in Gainesville, Georgia.

While those crews are upset to miss the graduation of the four Firsties on the team, this is a great opportunity to once again compete in a National Championship event.

Volleyball: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

