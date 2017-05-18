2017 Graduation Week Parking and Force Protection information

Submitted by the Force Protection Office

During Graduation Week, Monday-May 27, many traffic revisions and parking restrictions will be enforced.

Please allow additional travel time when coming to West Point and driving on and around the installation.

Parking and traffic information for Graduation Week—Towing will be enforced:

• North Dock Parking Lot is reserved for recreational vehicles only from noon Sunday to noon May 28.

• Any West Point employee going on official travel during Graduation Week must not leave his or her vehicle parked in Clinton, Doubleday or any other Central Area parking area. Contact the Military Police at 845-938-3333 for authorized overnight/extended parking areas.

Tuesday

• Parking for West Point employees is authorized within the Central Area throughout the day; however, 30 parking spaces in Clinton Lot will be reserved for handicapped parking.

• Doubleday Parking Lot is reserved for only designated pass holders.

• Traffic control points will be established on Cullum, Washington, Ruger and Parke roads and traffic will be stopped from driving through the Thayer Statue area from 10-11 a.m. in support of the Wreath Laying Ceremony.

May 25

• In support of Cadets movement to Michie Stadium for the Graduation Day rehearsal, Stony Lonesome Road will be closed to all vehicle traffic from Washington Road to Mills Road from 5:30-6:30 a.m.

May 26

• Eisenhower Hall tunnel area and loading dock is reserved parking the entire day.

• Parking for West Point employees is authorized in the Central Area; however, Clinton Parking Lot and the Tennis Court Parking Lot will be reserved for handicapped parking only.

• Clinton Parking Lot is reserved for only designated pass holders.

May 27—Graduation Day

• All personnel with a valid Department of Defense form of identification are encouraged to use Washington Gate when entering/exiting West Point; all other visitors will use either Thayer/Stony installation gates.

• Doubleday Parking Lot is reserved for only designated pass holders from 5 a.m. until after the graduation ceremony concludes.

• Clinton Parking Lot will be reserved for only handicapped parking.

• No parking is allowed in the Eisenhower Hall tunnel.

• Stony Lonesome Road will be closed from the entrance of Lusk Housing area to Washington Road from approximately 8:30-10 a.m.

• Roads in and around Michie Stadium are blocked off to all vehicle traffic from 5 a.m. until completion of the graduation ceremony.

• In support of cadets movement to Michie Stadium for Graduation Day, Stony Lonesome Road will be closed to all vehicle traffic from Washington Road to Mills Road from 6:30 a.m. until after the graduation ceremony concludes.

• When entering Michie Stadium:

—Family members and guests may enter the stadium through Gates 4, 5, 6, 6A and 7.

—Kimsey Center is open for wheelchair access only.

—Everyone entering the stadium will pass through metal detectors at all gates.

—Large bags, coolers, backpacks, unwrapped packages and umbrellas will not be allowed into the stadium.

You are encouraged to use clear plastic bags to carry your possessions to speed up processing through security.

Safety and security are a paramount concern during graduation week activities.

Everyone attending the Graduation Ceremony is asked to report any suspicious or criminal activities. If observing such activities, immediately report it to Military Police at the stadium or by calling 845-938-3333.

Visit our Ready West Point webpage for more information at https://www.westpoint.army.mil/readywestpoint.html.

Remember If you See something, Hear something, Say something.