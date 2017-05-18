A send-off to Class of 2017 Cadets headed to Aviation

Submitted by Lt. Col. Rich Melnyk Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering

Lt. Gen. Jim McConville, the current Army G-1 and nominee to the be the next Vice Chief of Staff, discusses the missions of one of the Army's current platforms at the send-off dinner for the Class of 2017 Aviators, April 21. Courtesy Photo Lt. Gen. Jim McConville, the current Army G-1 and nominee to the be the next Vice Chief of Staff, discusses the missions of one of the Army's current platforms at the send-off dinner for the Class of 2017 Aviators, April 21. Courtesy Photo Retired Brig. Gen. E.J. Sinclair (right), national president of Army Aviation Association of America, presents Class of 2017 Cadet Collin Parker with a coin to recognize him as the top Aviation Cadet while retired Brig. Gen. Dennis Kerr (left) looks on. Courtesy Photo Retired Brig. Gen. E.J. Sinclair (right), national president of Army Aviation Association of America, presents Class of 2017 Cadet Collin Parker with a coin to recognize him as the top Aviation Cadet while retired Brig. Gen. Dennis Kerr (left) looks on. Courtesy Photo

Staff, faculty and guests at the U.S. Military Academy associated with Aviation held a golf scramble and send-off dinner for the Class of 2017 Aviators, April 21. The event was sponsored by the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) Black Knights Chapter, the AAAA National Office and Bell Helicopters.

West Point MWR provided access to the golf course and catered the dinner in the ski lodge. The event gave the Class of 2017 Aviation cadets time to spend with each other before heading to Fort Rucker this Summer ,as well as, the benefit of the professional development by members of West Point’s Aviation community, along with a distinguished guest speaker.

The guest speaker was Lt. Gen. Jim McConville, the current Army G-1 and nominee to the be the next Vice Chief of Staff. McConville is also the senior Army aviator on active duty.

He discussed the role of the officer in Aviation, and the importance of both leadership, and technical proficiency. McConville also emphasized the critical nature of Aviation’s role in supporting the ground force and discussed the elements that led to successful units.

Retired Brig. Gen. E.J. Sinclair, the national President of AAAA, presented Class of 2017 Cadet Collin Parker with a plaque and coin to recognize him as the top Aviation Cadet. Parker is a Management major from Indiana who will graduate West Point with over a 4.0 GPA. He will attend flight school after completing a one year Master’s degree as part of the Schwarzman scholarship program. Parker was also recognized recently at the AAAA convention in Nashville.

The final highlight of the evening was when McConville and Sinclair presented retired Brig. Gen. Dennis Kerr with the Gold Order of Saint Michael to recognize his lifetime of contributions to Army Aviation.

In addition to over 31 years on active duty, Kerr has selflessly served as the Black Knights AAAA Chapter President at West Point for over a decade. In this capacity, he has had a positive impact on the professional development of over 1,000 cadets who branched Aviation and over 100 officers on the staff and faculty who returned to the Aviation force.

The weather held out long enough to allow 11 teams to compete in the nine-hole scramble at the West Point golf course. Kerr had the longest drive award.

Class of 2017 Cadet Madison Davis won the closest to the pin award, and the winning team was comprised of Maj. Drew Curriston (CME), Capt. Matt Ashcraft (CME), and Class of 2017 Cadets Matt Tamburri and Brad Paffett.