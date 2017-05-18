Alvey earns Clark Innovation Award

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. presented the Scott R. Clark (USMA 1985) Innovation for Soldiers Award to Class of 2017 Cadet Eugene Alvey and his faculty advisor, Maj. David McCarthy, May 11. The award is given to a cadet project that is showcased on Projects Day and best demonstrates an innovative approach to solving a problem of direct application to the Soldier and to the Army.

The donor states, “This gift is to encourage cadets to demonstrate for Soldiers, innovations that can benefit Soldiers.” Each academic department has the opportunity to nominate projects to compete for the award. Alvey’s project, “The Alvey Combat Ball,” is a 3-D prototype of a camera ball with a 360-degree view. It is meant for room clearance and enables Soldiers to throw the ball into a room and receive a wireless and instant live video feed sent straight to their mobile device.