ANNOUNCEMENTS

Road closures due to training

Due to military training, the following locations will be closed during the month of May.

• Mine Torne Road—Today, Monday and May 30 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.;

• Stilwell Lake—Today, Monday and May 30 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

For details on the closures, contact Alec M. Lazore, range officer, at alec.lazore@usma.edu or 845-938-3007/3930.

Vacation Bible School volunteers

Vacation Bible School needs you. This year, we travel to Rome to learn about Paul and the early church. Children in kindergarten through 11 years old are invited to join us at the West Point Elementary School July 31-Aug. 4.

We anticipate ministering to 160 children, but need your help to do so. Volunteers can register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/9a90a8 by May 30. All onsite volunteers must successfully complete a background check and fingerprinting. Open registration will begin in June.

VBS is completely run by volunteers and the number of children who can participate is based on the number of onsite volunteers. Contact Dr. Joseph Lynch at joseph.lynch@usma.edu or Amibeth Griffin at WestpointVBS@gmail.com any with questions.

School Board Elections at West Point Schools

The West Point School Board has announced that an election will be held June 2 at the location to be determined to fill two vacancies on the Board. Two positions will fill two-year terms. Positions will be based on number of votes.

School Board members are actively involved military community members who demonstrate interest in one of the most vital aspects of our American way of life—the education of our young people. We would like to encourage all interested community members to submit petitions to run for a position on the West Point School Board.

School Board members are elected by parents of children attending school at West Point Elementary and Middle Schools and serve for a two-year term; however, a two-year commitment is not required. For more details, call 938-3506.

Protestant Women of the Chapel

The West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) meets every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the West Point Post Chapel. Childcare is available.

The evening class meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Post Chapel. Email questions to wp.pwoc@gmail.com and check out PWOC’s Facebook page at West Point PWOC.

Protestant Sunday School

There is a Protestant Sunday School from 9-10 a.m. Sundays at the West Point Elementary School.

Adults can choose from multiple class options. Cadets teach Pre-K through high school students the Bible.

There is a nursery drop off at the Chapel Annex starting at 8:30 a.m., and they can stay through post-chapel service. This school is a Chaplain sponsored activity.

For more details, contact Maj. Thomas Menn at Thomas.Menn@usma.edu.

Gospel Service

The Gospel Service at West Point is ongoing. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel.

The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.